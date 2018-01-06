© Twitter/Anna G Milan



Clean-up after Storm Eleanor

Winter storms have swept across western Europe, with the blizzard conditions turning chairlifts into swings and leaving thousands of people stranded in ski resorts.local media reported.The Alps stretch for more than 1,000 kilometres across eight Alpine countries, including France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany.Another cold snap is also set to hit the United Kingdom this weekend, as crews continue the clean-up after Storm Eleanor.The Eiffel Tower was closed and flights to and from France were delayed as the storm made its way east into continental Europe.The bad weather in Europe coincides with a cold snap in the United States which has seen frozen-solid sharks washing up on beaches and stunned iguanas falling from trees.