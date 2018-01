© David Sillitoe for the Guardian



the worst NHS winter crisis in 30 years hits.

The number of people forced to wait long periods in ambulances rose dramatically during the Christmas period, whilst Britain's hospitals were dangerously full.National Health Service (NHS) figures show (A&E) departments in the week before New Year's Eve.This representson the 11,900 which endured half hour handover waits the week previously.In the same week before the year's end,during the final week of December for periods of up to five days.The revelations come the day after it emerged thatAroundin an attempt to free up beds and a senior doctor claimed that patients are being treated in "third world" conditions in some hospitals.A spokesman for NHS England told The Telegraph: "Hospitals, GPs, ambulances, and other frontline NHS services have been extremely busy between Christmas and New Year, reporting"These increased pressures were mirrored in the NHS 111 service."Follow the two days of damning media reports, Prime Minister Theresa May issued an apology to patients, whilst claiming the NHS was more ready than ever for the winter and thanking the staff.She told Sky News: "I recognise that it is difficult for people who are facing delays. I recognise that it is difficult if someone is delayed on their admission to hospital, or if somebody has an operation postponed."And we will hope to ensure that those operations can be reinstated as soon as possible."Former British Prime Minister and Iraq War architect Tony Blair attempted to blame Brexit for the NHS crisis, claiming the vote has driven European Union citizens away from working for the service. After making the claims Thursday morning his points were quickly refuted, however, as observers noted the number of EU citizens working in the NHS had actually risen since the vote.