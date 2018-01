© Scott Olson / Getty Images / AFP

Several Motel 6 locations allegedly handed over guest information to federal immigration enforcement agents, according to a lawsuit brought by Washington State's attorney general.Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D-Washington) filed the lawsuit against Motel 6 in King County Superior Court Wednesday, according to court documents It claims the disclosures made by Motel 6 violated the Consumer Protection Act and Washington State's Law Against Discrimination.ICE agents who visited one of the locations in south Everett, Washington, obtained a list of guests staying in the hotel from the front desk. After ICE agents had the list, they circled names that sounded Latino. As a result of the operation, six individuals were detained by ICE, according to the statement.This particular location in Washington gave out personal information 228 times in a period of 225 days, according to the lawsuit.In September, the Phoenix New Times released a report showing that two Motel 6 locations in Arizona shared guest data with ICE. Following this report, Motel 6's parent company, G6 Hospitality, said guest data sharing "was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management," according to Bloomberg . G6 also stated that the practice was discontinued when it became aware of the incidents following the release of the report in September.Ferguson's office does not know whether Motel 6 locations in Washington carried on with the information sharing after G6 announced it would discontinue the practice following the fallout from the Arizona locations detailed in the September report.