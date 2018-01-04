© Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Some 20 people were killed or injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a group of security officers in Kabul, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry has said. The attack targeted an anti-drug raid close to the US Embassy.The attack reportedly occurred in Kabul's PD9 district, located to the northeast of the area where foreign embassies are located.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and ordered an investigation into the blast, a statement from the presidential office said.It's the second major blast in the Afghan capital within a week. On December 28, at least 40 people were killed and 80 wounded in a suicide bombing attack which targeted the Shiite Tebyan cultural center. IS also claimed responsibility for the December attack.