Society's Child
'Hero of Ukraine' praises Syrian terrorists as allies in attack on Russian military base
Translated by Tom Winter
Fort Russ News
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 16:38 UTC
Fort Russ News
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 16:38 UTC
Lukyanenko congratulated those present on the "successes" of terrorists in Syria.
"Dear Sir, First of all, I want to congratulate you on the very pleasant news: our Arab allies in Syria fired at the Russian military base, destroyed 7 planes and an ammunition depot there, which is very gratifying for Ukraine, which is compelled to fight against the Moscow empire," he said.
The publication specifies that the statement on the destruction of seven Russian aircraft was denied by the Russian Defense Ministry, but they confirmed the death of two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.
Note that the Nazist's statement once again confirmed the connection between the Ukrainian military and Islamists.
Recall that in the summer of 2015, The New York Times reported that in the zone of Ukraine's military aggression in the Donbass Islamic radicals are fighting on the side of the AFU.
In addition, according to intelligence from the LPR and DPR, terrorists from ISIS (terrorist organization banned by the Supreme Court of Russia) are also fighting on the Ukrainian side. On February 8, 2016, the DPR reconnaissance documented the arrival of another group of ISIS fighters, and in January 2017 it became known that foreign instructors who were training the ISIS fighters in Syria arrived in occupied Shchastye in order to train subversive activities of the commanders of the AFU units.
In April 2017, the intelligence service of the Donetsk People's Republic revealed the arrival of an Islamic battalion in occupied Mariupol in the number of up to 500 people.
Recall also that in May 2017, the deputy head of the State Duma committee for nationalities, Ruslan Balbek, said that the centers for the training of militants for the terrorist organization Islamic state banned in Russia are operating in the territory of the Kherson region.
*"Participants: Levko Lukyanenko - Hero of Ukraine, politician and public figure, People's Deputy of Ukraine, co-founder of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group, author of the "Declaration of Independence of Ukraine", winner of the National Taras Shevchenko Prize in 2016."
Further note: It is typical in the Russian language posts to simply give the title and surname, requiring a search to get the full name. In this case, Novorosinform gave the name as Украинский нацист Лукьяненко -- Ukrainian Nazist Lukyanenko, but in the text wrote it as Levchenko. A complication. When your translator found the actual interview, it became clear which name was correct and wrote it that way in the text. He also has a Wikipedia entry, here.
- Original at Novorosinform
Reader Comments
( No Comments )