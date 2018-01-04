© ABC 4 Utah



The child - named locally as Emily - was wearing just her 'My Little Pony' pyjamas in the playground, despite temperatures being barely above freezing on Wednesday evening.Marcus King spotted the child and took her to a nearby community centre for shelter. He spent three hours with police trying to find out where her mum was, according to Fox News. But Emily led Marcus to her home nearby and officers found the door wide open in Ogden, Utah.Marcus said. The 41-year-old mother was found dead inside the home.Emily is now being taken care of by social services. It is unclear when she left her home and made her way to the playground. Marcus said: 'This is not a good part of Ogden - there's a lot of weirdos around here, and I'm really, really fortunate and happy that I got to her, and nobody else did.'