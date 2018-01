A man is being questioned by police in France after he allegedly posted a countdown to his mother's decapitation online, before stabbing the woman to death and wounding his father.reported Presse Ocean . A second person, a man, also received injuries in the attack, which police suspect was carried out by the 36-year-old son of the couple.The post sets the date for the gruesome act as January 1, and identifies a location for the attack near Nantes.It is thought the suspect turned up at the house in Remouillé just before midnight on December 31 as a party was underway. The 36-year-old suspect, whose identity is yet to be released, will now appear in court charged in connection with the death of the woman and the attempted murder of the male victim. He will also undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to Le Parisien. RT.com has contacted the Remouillé police for further comment.