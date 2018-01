© Neil Overy / Global Look Press

Many top drug manufacturers in the US began the year by raising prices for dozens of staple as well as blockbuster medicines. Yet the hikes are within the 10 percent bracket, following several public outcries over price gouging.The price increases, while still substantial, are more moderate because of the beating drugmakers took following several price hike scandals.Such as the one perpetrated by hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli in August 2015, when he acquired the rights to Daraprim, a drug used to treat HIV, and overnight increased the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.The move prompted public outrage, especially from leading medical associations and three presidential candidates, including Donald Trump. The furor caused Shkreli to be referred to as "the most hated man in America" and "Pharma Bro." He was later subpoenaed to appear before a Congressional hearing.Responding to the fierce criticism, specialty pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Teva, Collectis, Insys, Synergy and Supernus engaged in a self regulation process, and all prices raised, effective January 1, were under 10 percent for more than 30 drugs, according to Reuters.Allergan changed stickers on 18 medications, all by 9.5 percent, including Namenda XR which treats Alzheimer's disease, Linzess, which targets irritable bowel syndrome and Bystolic, a high blood pressure drug."The price increases are consistent with Allergan's Social Contract with Patients, the average list price increase is consistent with our single-digit commitment, and this will be the only price increase on these brands in 2018, again, consistent with out commitment," Allergan spokesperson told FiercePharma Allergan's "social contract" was introduced in 2016 during an intense pricing firestorm that year. Allergan CEO Brent Saunders said the industry should police itself on pricing or risk regulatory reform.Teva hiked prices on seven drugs, with increases of 2.3 percent to 9.4 percent on the respiratory drug ProAirRespiclick and Parkinson's therapy Azilect. The increases coincide with cost cutting measures as well as laying off thousands of employees.Horizon Pharma, which was criticized for past hikes, kept its four price increases to 9.9 percent.