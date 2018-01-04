The incident happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday in Dundalk, Co Louth, 80km north of the capital, Dublin. The dead man is believed to have been stabbed in the back by the assailant and gardaí (Irish police) confirmed that he is a 24-year-old Japanese national.
Two other men, both Irish, were hit with an iron bar - they are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí were called to the scene and disarmed a man. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and can be questioned for up to 24 hours, before officers must decide to release or charge him.
Irish state broadcaster RTE has reported that initial investigations indicate that the man may have applied for asylum in the UK but was refused, and entered Ireland. Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Garda Chief Superintendent in Louth, Christy Mangan, said that while the attackers motives are unclear at this time "a terror attack is a line of enquiry," adding that the attack appear to be "random and unprovoked" and there is nothing to suggest that the victims knew each other or the attacker.
Comment: Even though details are still coming in, there is very little about this that looks like a planned 'terror attack'.
Mangan said that one weapon was recovered but the search continues for further weapons as it's believed the assailant may have been armed with two knives and a fencing post.
With regards to the victim, Mangan said that gardai will not be releasing any further details until the man's family has been informed, though he did add that the victim was attacked while on his way to work.
"It's very hard on the family when someone is walking to work and they get attacked and killed in a foreign country," Mangan said.
UPDATE: The Mirror reports the attacker had been seeking asylym in Ireland after being refused in England and Scotland:
Shortly after a brave unarmed police officer confronted the young man, who calls himself Mohamed, close to the murder scene and tackled him to the ground, police said.
The suspect was yesterday examined by a doctor and found to be unfit for interview, reports the Irish Mirror.
He was said to be in a frenzied state following the attacks.
He reportedly arrived in Ireland in recent days via Scotland and the North after the UK authorities refused him asylum.
He began an asylum application in Ireland on January 1.
Police have been forced to suspend his detention until a doctor confirmed he was fit to be interviewed with the assistance of an interpreter.
Emergency Services first became aware of the horrific incident when the ambulance base in Drogheda received a call at 9am telling them the Japanese man had been stabbed.
Police were alerted and they arrived at the scene at 9.07am, where they found Mr Sasaki unconscious on the side of the road. Paramedics tried to save him but died.
A source said: "He was walking to work, the knife was stuck into his back by the attacker.
"He was wearing headphones and didn't even hear his attacker coming from behind.
"Then the next incident happened at 9.32am. Gardai (Irish police) were told a man was stabbed at nearby Coes Road.
"The next incident was at 9.40am when a man was attacked with a "fencing pole" at Seatown Place.
A witness told The Dundalk Democrat that he was working at the rear of his property when he heard a "big commotion."
He said: "I realised something serious had happened. The scene was horrific.
"The man who was stabbed was in a bad way."
Now security sources have also indicated he entered Ireland from the North having been refused asylum in Scotland.
Now a huge international investigation is under way as Dundalk police launch a murder enquiry.
Their colleagues in the national units of Counter Terrorism International and the Garda National Immigration Bureau are also assisting.
"On January 1 [he had] a garda (police) interaction about his status in the country. Not an interaction that would say he was going to be involved in criminality.
"We believe he has [sought asylum]. We are still trying to establish has he done that.
He said there was major concern among local people. "The community is in shock," said the Sinn Fein representative.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the person killed and those that have been injured."