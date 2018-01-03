In the last week, 21 people have died and hundreds of protesters have been arrested. As many of the protesters have openly expressed their criticism of the government, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is blaming the "enemies of Iran" for the outrage, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The start of the protests was economical in nature but has since been morphed - likely with the help of outside state actors - into a full-scale anti-government movement pushing for regime change.
Khamenei claimed that the enemies in question have been meddling with the country's internal affairs. The comments, which were made on Khamenei's official website, according to the report, accused the aggressors of providing money and weapons to protesters-a technique the U.S. and its allies use often.
"In the recent days' incidents, enemies of Iran utilized various means-including money, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatuses-to create problems for the Islamic system," Khamenei said.
While it is entirely possible that these protests are an organic uprising against the state of the economy in Iran, make no mistake that they will be used-just like the Arab Spring-to further the neoconservative agenda.
The statement comes days after President Trump praised the protests on Twitter. "Big protests in Iran," he wrote. "The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"
It is likely that if the American people started "getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism" and protested accordingly, Trump would share a very different sentiment-but his hostility towards Iran is evident.
It should be noted that many of the problems Iran has faced over the last 65 years have come as a result of foreign meddling instigated by the CIA. The agency launched a military coup in 1953 that overthrew Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddeq.
The U.S. installed Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi as the new monarch. His oppressive rule led to the Iranian revolution of 1978, which resulted in "a brutally repressive regime in Iran, client terrorist groups around the Middle East, savage sectarian violence in Iraq and a nuclear standoff."
As The Free Thought Project reported, the U.S. has only recently admitted to its influence in undermining the nation's government. The State Department released a trove of documents in June that gave insight into the CIA's role in the coup d'état.
The documents revealed that in a March 1953 memorandum to President Eisenhower, Director of Central Intelligence Allen Dulles listed "the elimination of Mossadeq by assassination or otherwise," as a method of repairing ties with Iran, restoring oil negotiations, and stopping a "Communist takeover."
"Ever since the assassination of General Razmara in March 1951, and the subsequent impasse and diplomatic break with Britain over the oil negotiations, the Iranian situation has been slowly disintegrating. The result has been a steady decrease in the power and influence of the Western democracies and the building up of a situation where a Communist takeover is becoming more and more of a possibility. However, even the present crisis is likely to be unsatisfactorily compromised without a Communist Tudeh victory. Of course, the elimination of Mossadeq by assassination or otherwise might precipitate decisive events except in the unlikely alternative that the Shah should regain courage and decisiveness."Dulles also detailed the "Capabilities of CIA clandestine services in Iran," which could be used to "prevent the assumption of power by Tudeh," Iran's Communist party:
"Mass propaganda means (press, etc.): CIA controls a network with numerous press, political, and clerical contacts which has proven itself capable of disseminating large-scale anti-Tudeh propaganda."Khamenei promised to elaborate further on the "enemies of Iran" he is referencing, but it is no secret that there are multiple foreign governments who would be happy to see the overthrow of President Hassan Rouhani.
Saudi Arabia has been open about its hostility towards Iran, and last month, Saudi Arabian media began promoting a video that shows a simulation of Saudi troops invading and conquering Iran. Reports claimed that the purpose of the video was to "mimic the reality, the prestige of the Saudi Armed Forces, and its deterrents against foreign ambitions, especially Iranian threats."
Israel has also been an outspoken opponent of the country, and its military began launching airstrikes on targets in Syria last month after a BBC report claimed that Iran was occupying military bases near Damascus. Leaked secret cables revealed that Israel has been working closely with Saudi Arabia to provoke war with Iran.
Haaretz reported that the United States has also been a part of the discussion, as a senior U.S. official told the publication that "a delegation led by Israel's national security adviser met with senior American officials in the White House earlier this month for a joint discussion on strategy to counter Iran's aggression in the Middle East."
Iran is also notable because it was one of the seven countries listed by General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, that the U.S. planned on going to war with, according to a 2001 memo from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
"This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years," Clark said. "Starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and finishing off with Iran."
To those who support the US meddling in Iran-by claiming it could somehow help their citizens-think again. All the countries on the list above have been brought to their knees by US intervention and these once semi-free democracies have been deliberately turned into breeding grounds for terrorism, human trafficking, and mass murder.
