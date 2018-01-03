Update: The Gottschalk's grand-daughter Ashley Bartyik told Global News that Wolfram has passed away. She says the family was grateful he was able to spend the last few weeks of his life with his wife.
A Surrey, B.C. couple separated into different care homes for the past eight months has now been reunited and is thanking "everyone around the world" for sharing their story.
Global News broke the story of Anita and Wolfram Gottschalk, married for 62 years, after their granddaughter reached out for help.
The Gottschalks have been forced to live separately because they had been placed in different care facilities.
Anita, 81, has been living at The Residence at Morgan Heights, while her husband, Wolfram, 83, has been living at Yale Road Centre.
Wolfram has dementia and has recently been diagnosed with lymphoma, so the family is concerned Anita and Wolfram won't have much time left together.
The couple's story went viral on social media, attracting international attention.
Wolfram was eventually put on the waitlist to be moved into Anita's care home, but the family was left waiting for answers from Fraser Health.
After media got involved, the family met with authorities and has been given a temporary solution to move Wolfram to Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, which is only five minutes away from Anita's current residence.
The family was told there were 10 other couples in the system waiting to be reunited.
The Gottschalk family released the following statement to Global News:
"Thursday our family joyfully witnessed the reunification of Wolfram and Anita Gottschalk. Wolfram has finally been moved to the same facility as Anita at the residence at Morgan Heights. The reunion saw tears of joy for all involved. They can now be under the same roof for their remaining years, and we couldn't be more grateful. They would like to thank Fraser Health for this reunion, and also the media for helping to get their story heard. They also wish to thank everyone around the world that liked, shared, or discussed their story. We thank you for your continued prayers and messages we have received. Although they are now reunited, the story isn't over for other BC couples waiting to be together, and our family will continue to advocate for those families as well."With files from Amy Judd