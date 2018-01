Ruslan Galiullin, a supporter of Vyacheslav Maltsev's banned "Artpodgotovka" movement, has fled Russia, according to the website OVD-Info . Galiullin says he's currently somewhere in Europe.Vyacheslav Maltsev has been living in exile since the summer of 2017.In November, dozens of Maltsev's followers were detained throughout Russia, as the Artpodgotovka attempted to stage nationwide protests. Police have brought criminal charges against five other Maltsev supporters, as well.