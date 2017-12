© Haaretz

Ankara is set to embrace a "bold and risky" foreign policy next year, Turkish President Recep Erdogan has promised in his New Year's message. He said Turkey will play an active role in the Middle East and on the Jerusalem issue.Erdogan said in his message published on December 31. "This leads us to pursue a more active, bold, and if necessary, more risky foreign policy," he added, as cited by Hurriyet newspaper.The Turkish president said Ankara cannot hold negotiations with other actors on the international arena and play a particularly active role in the Middle East "without being [active] in the field." He then listed Turkey's recent actions that allowed it to take on a more prominent role among regional powers.he said. In autumn, Turkey launched a campaign in the northwest Syrian province of Idlib aimed at enforcing the de-escalation zone in the area.The proposal to establish four de-escalation zones in Syria, championed by Russia, was finalized in September at the latest round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, with Idlib becoming the fourth safe zone to be established under the deal. In late October, Erdogan said Turkish operations in Idlib "were largely completed."following an independence referendum held by the Kurds in September.warning, that they would "not be able to find food" if Ankara decided to halt the flow of trucks and oil into the region over the independence vote.Erdogan also touched onTurkey has been one of the most vocal critics of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.the Turkish president said in his New Year's message.On December 13, Turkey hosted an emergency summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in Istanbul which strongly condemned Washington's recognition of the Holy City as the Israeli capital. Earlier, Erdogan slammed Arab countries for what he called a weak response to the US move, chastising them of being afraid of Washington.Ankara also took the issue to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) after a UN Security Council resolution on rescinding Trump's Jerusalem decision was vetoed by the US.in a move that was hailed by Erdogan on Twitter.Erdogan said Turkey will face "very important developments" both inside and outside the country throughout 2018, and that he would "work day and night" to be prepared for any challenges.