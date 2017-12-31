Comcast Technicians Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne told The Boston Herald they were restoring service to customers in Monson Thursday when they spotted the child heading toward the middle of the road.The workers scooped up the child and brought her to a store where they waited for police.Bronson said she was "shaking" and had turned a "different color." Police say the girl was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.Police did not identify the father.