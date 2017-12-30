According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics( BLS), the unemployment rate for black Americans is the lowest it has been since the year 2000, 17 years ago.In November, the national unemployment rate for black Americans, ages 16 and over, was 7.3%.The last time it was 7.3% was in the year 2000, during the months September, October and November.During the Bush and Obama years (2001 -2016), the black unemployment rate fluctuated between 7.7% and a high of 16.8%.Back in September 2017, the rate was 7.0%, a low that had not been seen since April of 2000.