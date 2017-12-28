© Karam Almasri / Global Look Press



US and EU sanctions

With Western powers reluctant to help rebuild Syria after its civil war, and Russia and Iran balking at the estimated quarter-trillion dollars it will cost, China is stepping in.China-Arab Exchange Association vice-president Qin Yong, who is about to make his fourth trip to Syria this year, sees growing interest among Chinese companies."We get phone queries every day. They see huge business potential there, because," said Qin, adding that the enthusiasm is reciprocated on the Syrian side. "They're like, don't come tomorrow, come tonight."As the six-and-a-half-year war winds down, with Bashar al-Assad still in power, the battle for influence in Syria has shifted to the diplomatic arena., is a key part of it.Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared victory in his two-year military operation to shore up Assad, and is now appealing for international funds. At his annual press conference on December 14, Putin said, will remain a breeding ground for extremist groups such as Islamic State without improved living standards."All people of goodwill around the world should understand that if we do not resolve this together, it will be their problem as well," he said., say the problem is largely of Putin and Assad's making. They've eased up on calls for the Syrian leader's immediate departure, but continue to insist that he can't stabilise the country and has no long-term future. Withholding money for reconstruction is one of the few cards they have left at peace talks.Unlike Iraq, which was pumping out about two million barrels of oil a day even in the traumatic years right after the 2003 US invasion, Syria has little ability to generate cash internally to pay for its own rebuilding.Diplomats in Moscow say that. At the same time, Russia has rebuffed calls for Assad to step down eventually, and his government has shown few signs of willingness to share power.The EU, Arab nations and the US put aside US$9.7 billion in April for humanitarian aid and rebuilding Syria. But in September, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the anti-Assad coalition would not support reconstruction without a political transition."Things have hit a dead end," said Alexander Shumilin, head of the Centre for the Analysis of Middle East Conflicts in Moscow. "Russia's military victory in Syria hasn't brought a political settlement any closer."That is keeping European companies away. German business, for example, has "the know-how, the products and the motivation to reconstruct Syrian infrastructure and industry", said Philipp Andree, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It can't happen without "an internationally recognised peace agreement", he said. Steelmaker Thyssenkrupp will only "re-enter the market" once Syria stabilises, spokesman Tim Proll-Gerwe said.Turkey, whose construction industry is active throughout the region, has been angling for business. "Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be the reconstructors of Syria," the chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil, told Turkish newspaper Sabah in February.But, even if they want one.Abd al-Kader Azouz, a consultant to Assad's government, says money can be found from wealthy Syrians, the BRICS group of emerging economies, and multilateral lenders not controlled by the West. Last year,to rebuild infrastructure., Press TV reported in September.Russia says it has been promised further contracts to rebuild Syria's energy facilities. Western involvement isn't essential, Putin's top envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said in an interview in Ankara: "There are." Still, he acknowledged that Syria's post-war financial needs are "colossal".China, an increasingly close Russian ally, won't meet them all. Qin's association estimates there could be about US$2 billion of investment at this stage. Qin says the companies he is been escorting to Damascus, Homs and Tartus - including China National Heavy Duty Truck Company, whose Hong Kong-listed arm is Sinotruk - are eyeing projects to build roads, bridges, airports and hospitals and restore electricity and communications.That may just be the beginning, because S- and President Xi Jinping's most ambitious plan involves building a new one: the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to weave a Chinese web of trade and transport links across Eurasia and Africa. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in New York in September, said that will be "an important opportunity for bilateral cooperation in future".For all those grand visions, there's an immediate obstacle for Chinese business in Syria, according to Qin.aimed at cutting Assad's regime off from the world economy.This is an indicator that, without a compromise on Assad's future, Syria is likely to remain partially destroyed for years to come. Robert Ford, who was US ambassador to Damascus during the early years of the war and is now a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington and a Yale professor, said the deals mooted so far are a drop in the ocean."We're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars," Ford said. ". It's going to fall well short of what's needed to rebuild the country - which means that the country won't be rebuilt very quickly."