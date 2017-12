© Michigan DNR



© Michigan DNR

Rangers at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park were busy digging out their headquarters Wednesday.More than 72 inches of snow have fallen in some areas of the park, and a groomer was headed out to pack down the cross-country trails today."Lower elevated areas have 36-60 inches and the higher elevations have 48-72 inches of snow," the park posted on its Facebook page today. "The National Weather Service is calling for additional snow."The 60,000-acre park in the northwestern Upper Peninsula, along the shores of Lake Superior, is one of the last sprawling tracts of wilderness left in the Midwest.