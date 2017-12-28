Heavy snowfall has rangers digging out the headquarters at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Rangers at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park were busy digging out their headquarters Wednesday.

More than 72 inches of snow have fallen in some areas of the park, and a groomer was headed out to pack down the cross-country trails today.

"Lower elevated areas have 36-60 inches and the higher elevations have 48-72 inches of snow," the park posted on its Facebook page today. "The National Weather Service is calling for additional snow."

The 60,000-acre park in the northwestern Upper Peninsula, along the shores of Lake Superior, is one of the last sprawling tracts of wilderness left in the Midwest.

