Bank of America has joined the parade of American companies celebrating tax cuts byBrian Moynihan, the bank's chief executive, sent an email to employees citing the benefits to the company from the lower corporate tax rate."In the spirit of shared success, we intend to pass some of those benefits along immediately." Moynihan wrote.The bank also said that it expected to invest more in technology and in cities around the country where it operates but currently lacks "an extensive financial center network."