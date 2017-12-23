© Ruptly

Every superhero has a moment when their special powers becomes clear. For web-slinging Spider-Man, it was after a radioactive arachnid bite. In Zulfikar Ibrahim's case, he found out his belly doubled as a magnet during dinner.Hailing from Syria's port city of Latakia, the young boy has become something of a mini-celebrity for his seemingly strange ability to stick metal objects to his stomach. His grandparents are hoping his apparent condition can be studied abroad to get to the bottom of his mysterious "magnetism.""We were concerned about this phenomenon. Speaking frankly, I don't want it to affect him," said Zulfikar Ibrahim's grandfather. "Since Russia is specialized in this subject, we want this phenomenon - or this biological energy - to be cultivated and studied in Russia."In 2014, Russian schoolboy Nikolai Kryaglyachenko made headlines when he claimed an electrical accident left him with powers of human magnetism. Hence, the belief that Russian specialists may have some insight into Ibrahim's new found skills.Ibrahim said he was eating at home when he dropped his cutlery and it stuck to his body.There have been a number of cases where people claim magnetic powers. However, there is a belief that those displaying the X-Men-like abilities are really just experiencing friction between their skin and other objects.Whatever the true reasons for Ibrahim's "magnetic" stomach, the footage of his alleged superpowers is pretty bizarre.