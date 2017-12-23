Society's Child
HuffPost blogger Andy Ostroy tweets racist remarks about Sen. Tim Scott; calling him a black 'prop'
John Nolte
Breitbart
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 00:01 UTC
Breitbart
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 00:01 UTC
blogger at the left-wing Huffington Post, attacked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) by calling him a "black ... prop" during Wednesday afternoon's media event surrounding the successful passage of the GOP's tax relief bill.
The now-deleted tweet read, "What a shocker... there's ONE black person there and sure enough they have him standing right next to the mic like a manipulated prop. Way to go @SenatorTimScott."
In a single tweet, Ostroy, who is a white male, used the color of Scott's skin to demean him as a man, to assume he had done nothing of consequence to earn a spot near the president, and to further assume Scott had allowed himself to be used as a prop, a shield, a token.
By making the color of Scott's skin the issue, by making Scott's blackness his sin, this is not only an obvious act of racism on Ostroy's part, it is an act of ignorant racism because Scott was in fact one of the key players in getting the bill passed though the Senate.
After Scott responded to Ostroy, explaining his vital role in both the writing and passage of the bill, the senator closed his tweet with, "But if you'd rather just see my skin color, pls feel free."
Undaunted, Ostroy launched a second racial attack against Scott with a tweet that, in no uncertain terms, branded Scott a race traitor. "Instead of worrying about me," Ostroy fired back, "perhaps @SenatorTimScott should be more concerned with his party's shafting today of minorities, the poor & middle class[.]"
Ostroy later apologized for and deleted his indefensible tweets, but only after he had been shamed, only after his tweets had gone viral.
What Ostroy is guilty of here is what Democrats have been guilty of going back to the days where they owned slaves, legalized racism through segregation, and formed the Ku Klux Klan - namely, the aggressive bullying of black people who do not behave and think in the ways Democrats demand black people behave and think.
By publicly "making an example" of the "uppity" black senator, Ostroy is also "sending a message" to other black Americans, warning them that there is a price to pay for "thinking like a free man," for straying from the Left-Wing Thought Plantation, for committing the sin of not voting in the way Democrats demand you vote.
When it comes to "keeping our blacks in line," today's Democrat Party - and this includes the media - is no different than it was in the days of the late Gov. George Wallace (D-AL) .
The only thing that has changed are the tactics.
Comment: It's amazing how, in denouncing racism, the leftist authoritarians are becoming more and more racist. How can it not when 'Identity-politics' exerts its effort to further and further separate people into ever-shrinking group identities based on simplistic racial and gender roles? If race is all you see, then racism can be the only end result.
