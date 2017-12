© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Andy Ostroy, a political and pop culture blogger at the left-wing Huffington Post, attacked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) by calling him a "black ... prop" during Wednesday afternoon's media event surrounding the successful passage of the GOP's tax relief bill.After Scott responded to Ostroy , explaining his vital role in both the writing and passage of the bill, the senator closed his tweet with, "But if you'd rather just see my skin color, pls feel free."Undaunted, Ostroy launched a second racial attack against Scott with a tweet that, in no uncertain terms, branded Scott a race traitor.Ostroy later apologized for and deleted his indefensible tweets, but only after he had been shamed, only after his tweets had gone viral.What Ostroy is guilty of here is what Democrats have been guilty of going back to the days where they owned slaves, legalized racism through segregation, and formed the Ku Klux Klan -By publicly "making an example" of the "uppity" black senator, Ostroy is also "sending a message" to other black Americans, warning them that there is a price to pay for "thinking like a free man," for straying from the Left-Wing Thought Plantation, for committing the sin of not voting in the way Democrats demand you vote.The only thing that has changed are the tactics.