A street artist is calling Meryl Streep on her bluff.Posters showing the "The Post" actress standing with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein have been popping up across Los Angeles, Twitter posts indicate. The artist, who has yet to be identified, placed a red banner with the words, "She knew," over Streep's eyes.Streep alleged that she issued the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her early in her career.In the post, McGowan labeled Streep a hypocrite for calling on women to wear black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood. She pointed out that Streep, and other actresses, "happily worked for the Pig Monster."Georgina Chapman, Weinstein's estranged wife, is the co-founder of the label.McGowan later clarified that she "did not accuse" Streep of knowing what crimes Weinstein committed. "F off .@vogueAustralia I did not accuse her of that," McGowan tweeted. "Step back."Streep has not yet responded to the posters.