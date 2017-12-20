Residents of the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang said that last Sunday morning they saw a small sun appear next to a larger oneThe phenomenon is known as a "sun dog" or mock sun, an optical phenomenon which appears as a bright spot to the left or right of the real sun within a 22-degree halo. It is caused by the refraction of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere, and has been known since Greek Antiquity.Residents of the town of Hailun said they witnessed the sun dog Sunday around 9 a.m., and that it lasted for about five minutes.