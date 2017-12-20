A little-known active stratovolcano erupted in a fiery explosion in the Amazonian Andes of Ecuador known as 'Reventador' in early December.

British volcano photographer Dr. Richard Roscoe documented the spectacular eruption of a little-known active stratovolcano in the Amazonian Andes of Ecuador known as "Reventador" in early December. Reventador is Spanish for "troublemaker."

Roscoe and a German colleague captured the rumblings and fiery explosions with wide-angle videos using moonlight alone by applying a unique filming technique at a specific rate and sped up the video to show the activity over the course of a three-day period.


Reventador's last recorded major activity was in 2002, when a huge eruption occurred with almost no warning and its pyroclastic flow of gas and matter wiped out a nearby valley and damaged pipelines. Dr. Roscoe said.

Volcanologists say Reventador is undergoing another explosive phase with gas and lava spewing from vents in its summit.

And while the volcano poses no imminent reported threat to local communities, the images speak for themselves.

Source: Reuters