British volcano photographer Dr. Richard Roscoe documented the spectacular eruption of a little-known active stratovolcano in the Amazonian Andes of Ecuador known as "Reventador" in early December. Reventador is Spanish for "troublemaker."Roscoe and a German colleague captured the rumblings and fiery explosions with wide-angle videos using moonlight alone by applying a unique filming technique at a specific rate and sped up the video to show the activity over the course of a three-day period.Reventador's last recorded major activity was in 2002, when a huge eruption occurred with almost no warning and its pyroclastic flow of gas and matter wiped out a nearby valley and damaged pipelines. Dr. Roscoe said.And while the volcano poses no imminent reported threat to local communities, the images speak for themselves.Source: Reuters