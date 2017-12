37% had a mental disorder, such as depression, panic attacks or anxiety.

31% were taking psychotropic medications, like antidepressants.

"These episodes of confused awakening have not gotten much attention, but given that they occur at a high rate in the general population, more research should be done on when they occur and whether they can be treated.



People with sleep disorders or mental health issues should also be aware that they may be at greater risk of these episodes."

