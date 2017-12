© Reuters

The mayors of seven major French cities say they have been "backed up against a wall" by an unending influx of refugees. Paris must address the strain on the areas, which are struggling to accommodate new arrivals, they wrote.Despite the steady increase in the number of available housing facilities, they are all "completely full," according to the mayors, referring to a rise in refugee applications towards the end of the year. "The year 2017 ends with a massive increase in asylum applications and the arrival of newcomers puts extreme pressure [on local administrations]," they wrote.The mayors went on to suggest more areas should share the burden, and proposed setting up a "network of solidarity between the cities of France." They then demanded the government hold an extended meeting "at the highest level" "without delay" to discuss the "social emergency."In response to the plea, the French Interior Ministry issued a circular, proposing a resettlement scheme that would result in the mobilization of some 20,000 housing units by 2018, as reported by AFP. The program envisions mobilizing public and private property for the purpose of "balanced distribution" of refugees across France. It also asked the French prefects to establish "mobile teams" that would identify migrants living in emergency shelters.