The governor of Puerto Rico has ordered a recount of all deaths since Hurricane Maria, after accusations that the government under-counted the storm-related deaths, which were estimated to be ten times the official count of 64.Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm nearly three months ago with winds of up to 154 mph (248 kph), causing up to an estimated $95 billion in damage. The hurricane took out the island's electricity supply, leaving 3.4 million people without power and limiting access to clean drinking water, food and medical care. The official death toll was 64.Critics such as the New York Times and the Center for Investigative Journalism claimed authorities have seriously undercounted storm-related deaths.A New York Times story published December 9 estimated 1,052 more people died across the island. Record-keeping has been delayed because Puerto Rico's power grid was operating at less than 70 percent."We also want the most accurate count and understanding of how people lost their lives to fully account for the impact of these storms, and to identify ways in which we and prevent fatalities in advance of future disasters," Governor Rossello added.