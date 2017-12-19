In the early 16th century a revolution in consciousness occurred that would have profound implications for the future of Europe. The revolution began in Holland and would spread to Germany where Martin Luther began a rebellion against the religious establishment.In the 16th C. social consciousness was religious in nature whereas nowadays social consciousness is primarily political in nature. The Church - or more accurately the Holy Roman Empire - ruled over a large area of Europe by means of mind control. That is - what people thought was dictated by religious dogma communicated on a regular basis by the Church.In Europe, beliefs, values and ideas were largely unquestioned for centuries. Those who did question were easily dealt with. That changed when Erasmus and Luther not only questioned the authority of the dogma, but became popular in the process.Greed, arrogance and corruption had led to the moral decline of the Catholic Church and Holy Roman Empire.In Holland, Erasmus had criticized the establishment at the time. He pointed out the failures of the Church in maintaining its original purpose and high moral standing.Erasmus was attacked by the establishment as a vile propagandist with poisonous ideas. In the present time RT is accused of disseminating crude propaganda.RT has taken on the role of Erasmus in exposing the corruption and hypocrisy within the new Holy Roman Empire.The truth is Erasmus was attacked NOT because he was a crude propagandist, but because his criticisms were valid and on target.The attempt to censor the voice of Luther and Erasmus is eerily similar to how RT has been shut down and left out.The authorities attempted to prevent people from reading his books just as America is trying to prevent people from watching RT nowadays.Luther was excommunicated in 1521 and almost 500 years later RT has been forced to list itself as a conduit for "foreign agents" essentially excommunicating RT from the news producing community operating in America.Luther and Erasmus were accused of something called "heresy" By definition this means an opinion or doctrine at variance with established religious beliefs, especially dissension from or denial of Roman Catholic dogma. Substitute "political" for "religious" and you get the idea.Erasmus and Luther were religious dissenters; RT and Sputnik are voices of political dissent.Dissent is a form of disobedience and it is the spark that ignites rebellions. RT and other alternative voices are at the forefront of a new wave of consciousness.And there is no dam capable of holding it back.The historical irony is that the 16th century revolution in Europe would eventually lead to the creation of a republic called America which over time evolved into an Empire.