The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
Sputnik
Sun, 17 Dec 2017 17:55 UTC
Bridge engineers are on schedule to connect Crimea to the Russian mainland by the end of the month, making it possible for workers to walk across the 19 km-long bridge on foot.
Mostik, the unofficial cat mascot of the ambitious bridge project, plans to be among the first to do so. Mostik's name is a play on 'most', the Russian word for bridge.
"I'm building the Kerch Strait Bridge to be the first to make a selfie on it and to visit all the sights of Crimea," Mostik tells his social media followers.
The honorary 'chief supervisor' of the construction site has his own personal photographer. He's also regularly driven around the construction site by a man named Mikhalych, inspecting progress made and allowing his followers to get the inside scoop on the current stage of the project.
No one knows for sure when the orange and white cat was born, but workers choose to celebrate his birthday on November 29, the professional holiday of bridge builders in Russia. Last month, the cat celebrated his second birthday, and received a delicious bowl of shrimp from the builders.
"Of course, Mostik celebrated his birthday with friends, and he has a lot of them," the Crimean Bridge Information Center explained. "This includes Valera the seagull, who helps him from the air, Tsygan the dog, who has already learn how to bring building materials to workers, Bartholomew the cormorant, who's just a good friend of Mostik's, and Lizaveta the fox and her cubs."
Catching some flack from followers for not always wearing a hardhat on the job, Mostik replied that his "natural agility" allows him to move around the site without a helmet.
Users have asked Mostik what his plans are for when the bridge's construction wraps up in 2019. "This is something I haven't yet decided on, but every day I receive interesting offers. I'll decide following a vacation when the construction project of the century wraps up," was the cat's official reply.
When completed, the Kerch Strait Bridge will become the longest bridge in Russia. Road traffic is expected to start next December, with rail traffic starting a year later, in the summer of 2019.
Reader Comments
Mandatory Intellectomy 2017-12-18T07:27:31Z
Looks more competent than most people in charge of things in the US.
Mandatory Intellectomy Maybe he doesn't have an engineering degree, but good looks is more important anyway...
Yeah, leave it all to cats
Comment: Cats are awesome.