STEP FORWARD, STEP BACK

Finland will leave the European Union and position itself as the Switzerland of the north to protect its independence if Laura Huhtasaari, the presidential candidate of the eurosceptic Finns Party has her way.She also told Reuters in an interview she wants to tighten immigration rules.Huhtasaari -- dubbed "Finland's Marine Le Pen" after France's National Front leader -- is a long-shot. But she believes she has a real chance in the January election as her party has taken a fresh start following its removal from the coalition government in June."I do not want Finland to become a province of EU, Finns must stand up for Finland's interests."The Finns Party, formerly called "True Finns",with an anti-EU platform, complicating the bloc's bailout talks with troubled states.Huhtasaari, 38, who was picked as deputy party leader in June, said voters were still confused after the split-up but that the party would eventually bounce back."The game is really brutal. The biggest parties want us to disappear from the political map. No-one is in politics looking for friends."The Finns party ranks fifth in polls with a support of 9 percent, down from 17.7 percent in 2015 parliamentary election, while the new "Blue Reform" group, which has five ministers, is backed by only 1-2 percent.Incumbent President Sauli Niinisto, who originally represented the centre-right NCP party, is widely expected to be elected for a second six-year term by a wide margin.A poll by Alma Media last week showed 64 percent of voters supporting Niinisto while 12 percent backed lawmaker Pekka Haavisto from the Greens. Huhtasaari, a first term lawmaker, was backed by 3 percent of those polled."Things happen slowly when you're fighting against the hegemony... I still have time before the elections," she said.France's National Front and Italy's 5-Star Movement failed in attempts to win legislative and civic elections while UKIP won no seats in the British parliament, albeit that its goal of Brexit won a referendum."Any change takes time, a step forward and step back... But the movement strengthens all the time," she said, noting Austria's Freedom Party's strong performance in October elections.Markku Jokisipila, the director at the Center for Parliamentary Studies of the University of Turku, said Huhtasaari was unlikely to succeed in the Jan 28 election.Around 70 percent of Finns support EU membership and the centre-right government is committed to the euro."There's no way around it, she is very inexperienced politically for this election," Jokisipila said.He added that the Finns party had become more united after the June split-up, but that it was now too focused on its anti-immigration and anti-EU platforms to be able to increase support."They will not disappear from the Finnish politics. The challenge is to broaden their profile... but they have also proved that they do have surprise potential."