Emilia-Romagna

Rivers at record levels

Liguria and Tuscany

The River Enza in the town of Lentigione, Italy, burst its banks on Tuesday 12 December, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.Several flights from Turin-Caselle Airport were delayed as a result of the cold temperatures.In Lentigione houses have been flooded by the overflowing Enza river. Fire fighters have used a helicopters and boats to evacuate around 400 people. Hundreds of others are also thought to have evacuated and regional officials say the total stands at around 1,000.Some evacuations were also carried out in Boretto province and fire fighters in boats rescued three people from the town of Colorno when the Parma river flooded.Relief centres have been set up for those displaced and the entire civil protection system has been mobilized in response to the flooding.According to local officials,Regional Councilor for Civil Protection Paola Gazzolo said "We are in the presence of floods of historical significance, never recorded in the past, with regards to the Secchia in Modena, the Enza, and the Parma and Lorno rivers in Parma."In Liguria Region, levels of the Entella, Vara and Magra rivers are extremely high and threatening to break their banks.In Tuscany the Serchio river overflowed in Lucca. No evacuations have been reported but the Civil Protection Agency is monitoring the situation.