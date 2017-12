President Donald Trump , or his people, were clearly trying very hard over this past weekend toby US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to dampen the enthusiasm of Israeli celebrations following the Dec. 6 announcement and to calm Arab protests against the United States and Israel. He tried to make clear thatTrump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was also mobilized to put out the fires. Addressing the UN Security Council on Dec. 8, she noted thatadding that theHe cited unspecified "logistical" considerations as the reason for this delay, although those in the know say there is nothing preventing the embassy in Tel Aviv from calling in the movers tomorrow. Martin Indyk, a former US ambassador to Israel, tweeted last week that a recently completed US consular facility in West Jerusalem could fit the bill and house relocated embassy staff.Indyk knows whereof he speaks. As US ambassador and a senior member of the Middle East negotiating teams under presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Indyk has been closely following progress on the construction of a potential US embassy in Jerusalem. Planning sources in Jerusalem said a year ago that the building erected in the city's Arnona neighborhood, ostensibly for use by the US Consulate , was being outfitted with the needs of an embassy in mind. The new building, located in what was a no-man's land between the Israeli and Jordanian borders from 1948 to 1967, covers an area of 210,000 square feet, making it almost as big as the embassy in Tel Aviv. Although the building has long been ready for tenants, the US Consulate in the western part of Jerusalem and the one in the eastern part have both stayed put.Trump has bragged that his approach to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is better than the one pursued by his predecessors. During the Dec. 8 UN Security Council debate on Jerusalem, Haley remarked thatOn the other hand, Haley added, Trump is convinced that his Jerusalem policy will result in a diplomatic breakthrough.Whereas Trump's predecessors in office saved the goodies to compensate Israel for bitter land concessions it would have to make in the West Bank and Jerusalem,Trump's Jerusalem proclamation could well have been designed toahead of the presentation of the US peace plan being cooked up in Washington.The Israeli political right has been depicting Trump as Judah Maccabee, the Jewish leader who defeated the ancient Greeks and handed the Jewish Temple back to the Jews more than 2,000 years ago. If the US real estate mogul everthe right will have a hard time transforming his image into that of the wicked Greek ruler Antiochus Epiphanes.Whether the Jerusalem declaration was a sweet aperitif or a honey trap, for now it is playing into the hands of America's rivals.(Proverbs 18:21), attributed to King Solomon - is supplying opponents of Middle East peace with ammunition. His tongue contributed this week to the deaths of Palestinian protesters , and he is the only one that can breathe life into the dying Israeli-Palestinian peace process and stop the bloodshed. State Department envoys and UN ambassadors won't get the job done.by a Republican Congress mandating the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalemgiving the Israeli government of prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres and the Palestinian leadership, headed by Yasser Arafat,Rabin was assassinated in November of that year, and both Arafat and Peres have also since died.and in so doing, to derail the embassy relocation. Three US presidents adopted the assessment that unilaterally changing the status quo in Jerusalem, without reaching a comprehensive agreement between the sides, could deliver a fatal blow not only to Israeli and Palestinian interests, but also to US interests in the Middle East. This assessment is just as valid today.Presenting a serious blueprint for negotiations on a permanent status agreement between Israel and the Palestinians is the only move that can save the dying peace process His advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt will not reinvent the wheel and turn back the negotiations conducted sporadically between the sides for more than 20 years. An agreed-upon border between Israel and the Palestinians was, and still is, the border that separated Israel from its neighbors until 1967, with some mutually accepted land swaps. Israel will not get anything more, unless it is willing to turn into a binational state or an apartheid regime. A magic wand will not turn predominantly Palestinian East Jerusalem into a part of the Zionist state. A normalization of ties with the Arab world will not occur as long as Israel remains the sole sovereign over the Temple Mount, the Jerusalem site holy to both Jews and Muslims, who call it Haram al-Sharif.For too many generations, Jerusalem was a pawn in the hands of zealots who turned it into a battleground.For that to happen, the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, will have to wait until theis a columnist for Al-Monitor's Israel Pulse. He was formerly a senior columnist and editorial writer for Haaretz and also served as the Hebrew daily's US bureau chief and diplomatic correspondent.