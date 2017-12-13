A Tunisian soldier was killed and six others injured when a landmine exploded on Monday followed by a fire exchange with a terror group in the central region of western Tunisia, Colonel Belhassen al-Waslati, spokesman for the Tunisian Ministry of Defense, said.Injured soldiers were transferred to the regional hospital in Kasserine to receive the necessary treatment.A German study prepared by Firil, found that Tunisia ranked sixth in terms of the number of fighters who joined ISIS in Syria, a figure that is first revealed to the media.According to the research, the number of Tunisian terrorists joining ISIS in Syria is about 12,800 terrorists since the outbreak of war in Syria.At least 5,000 were reported killed, and 1,320 went missing.Authorities put the limit at 2,929 terrorists.Tunisian authorities fear the impact of the return of terrorists and how it would affect efforts made by military and security institutions to control national security and stability.The hindrance comes after years of open confrontations with terrorist organizations exploiting a deteriorated security standing in neighboring Libya to train recruits and send them back to Tunisia for operating bloody terrorist attacks.