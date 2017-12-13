Earthquake in Kerman, Iran
© USGS (screen capture)
The USGS reports a M6.0 earthquake struck southeastern Iran (64km NNE of Kerman) at a depth of 10 km on Tues, 12 Dec, at 21:41:31 UTC.

It was the second M6.0+ earthquake to hit Iran's southeastern province of Kerman within 12 hours. Multiple strong quakes have injured at least 18 people and damaging some 20 houses, state media reported.

Just over one month ago a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Iran-Iraq border region. It killed over 400 people becoming the deadliest quake of 2017.