A Vaccine Administered Too High Up on Your Shoulder May Lead to SIRVA

"These injection-caused injuries often make simple tasks - such as lifting your arm to change a light bulb or reaching behind you to put your arm through the sleeve of a jacket - painful, even impossible. Some victims cannot use their shoulder at all and must find ways to compensate using the other one."

"Based on ultrasound measurements, we hypothesize that vaccine injected into the subdeltoid bursa caused a periarticular inflammatory response, subacromial bursitis, bicipital tendonitis and adhesive capsulitis ... We conclude that the upper third of the deltoid muscle should not be used for vaccine injections, and the diagnosis of vaccination-related shoulder dysfunction should be considered in patients presenting with shoulder pain following a vaccination."

Rapid Onset of Pain Is Common With SIRVA

SIRVA Occurs More Often in Adults Than Children and Most Often After Certain Vaccines

"Most cases in adults occur after administration of a vaccine to which some immunity already exists because of previous immunization such as influenza or tetanus-containing vaccines. This may result in a greater inflammatory response following inadvertent injection into the skeletal structures of the shoulder."

Are Drug-Store Vaccines Responsible for Rising SIRVA Cases?

Side Effects Following Vaccination Are Real