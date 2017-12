© Israel and ShefaTours

Three religions

The embassy

Capital of the sovereign state of Israel

What chance of a resolution?

I lived in Jerusalem for four years in a flat with a fine view of the Mount of Olives, which will supposedly split apart on Judgement Day and the dead in the vast cemetery on its slopes will rise again. I found parts of the city like the Dome of the Rock exquisitely beautifulOne day a nurse was knifed to death at the bottom of Elisha Street where I was living. Several times there were bombs on buses or in markets on Jaffa Road, which lay a couple of hundred yards in the other direction. The violence ebbed and flowed, never as great as many other cities in the Middle East, but never entirely absent.There was always a contrast between Jerusalem as a small shabby city and its status as a great symbolic centre for three religions. It seemed to be dwarfed by its history.The main friction was between Jews and Muslims, but also within communities as the ultra-orthodox Jews grew in number and secular Jews moved to cities on the coast. Hopes of a compromise peace were at their height after the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, but were alwaysto a sufficient degree to satisfy the Palestinians,Such hopes flickered out after Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995 by an ultra-nationalist religious zealot opposed to the peace terms. After a brief hiatus, Rabin was followed by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is back in the prime minister's office today.The issue of the US embassy being moved to Jerusalem or even US recognition of Jerusalem has been raised at election time in America for decades.concealing the establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in Palestinian neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.Though Israeli governments regularly raised the issue as one of their grievances,I arrived in Jerusalem just as the right-wing mayor Ehud Olmert was opening a festival to celebrate 3,000 years since King David captured it from the Jebusites. Olmert said that the purpose of the celebration was to highlight Jerusalem as "the eternal, united capital of the sovereign state of Israel and of the Jewish nation".Palestinians worried about the impetus this would give to new settlements, and with good reason as 20 years later there are 200,000 Israeli settlers and 370,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem.The mood of rancour and intolerance has worsened over the years. It is difficult to see what good it will do Israel to have President Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as its capital or move the US embassy there.It might have been a good idea from the point of view of Israel and the White House to let the issue lie.is the author of The Rise of Islamic State: ISIS and the New Sunni Revolution.