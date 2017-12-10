Andrés Perezalonso

Andrés Perezalonso has been a contributing editor for Signs of the Times in both its English and Spanish versions since 2007 and has been a member of the editorial board of the Dot Connector Magazine since 2010. He holds a PhD in Politics, an MA in International Studies, a first degree in Communication, and has a professional background in Media Analysis. He is passionate about understanding current global events and believes this can only be achieved through an interdisciplinary approach that dares to think out of the box. He was born and raised in Mexico and currently resides in the United Kingdom.