Lt. Col Tony Shaffer called 'Obamagate' an "order of magnitude" even bigger than the Watergate scandal because the incident included "using nation-state resources for purposes of political gain."This is not the only accusation that Shaffer has launched against Obama. The now Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research also told Fox News back in February that Obama senior adviser Ben Rhodes "laid tripwires for things to go off like booby traps" during the Trump term. He was referring to 'political bombs'. Although he did not specify how these traps would work, he mentioned that the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was planned by the Obama administration.
When asked if Obama could be arrested for violating the law, he said that it would be the "first time a former president could be indicted for a felony."
"...I think it is very possible that he acted outside of the scope of his duties, responsibilities and authorities to turn the resources of a nation-state on a candidate. This is, as I've said before, soviet-dictator level wrongdoing," he added.
Shaffer said that Obama using government resources to spy on Trump was for the sole purpose of getting Hillary into office, as Obama hoped the wiretapping would produce enough "dirt" on Trump to sabotage his presidential run.
Shaffer, who is a CIA-trained former senior intelligence officer who wrote a book on the Afghanistan war, spoke against Obama even when he still held the presidency. In 2014 he accused Obama of 'dragging his feet' regarding the rescue of of American journalist James Foley, with the result that he was executed by ISIS:
I'm hearing from my friends in the Pentagon, they are giving him every single option way ahead of time. And let me give you a little secret here: The reason that raid into Syria failed to get Foley and those guys was because the president drug his feet. He waited too long, the intel got stale, and by the time we actually gave the "go" word it failed because we just didn't react quick enough.Earlier in 2012, Shaffer declared that, according to his sources,
that Obama was one of the people in the room watching the Benghazi attack go down and both he and Col. David Hunt agree it would have taken an order by the president to intervene. Further, Col. Hunt said that we were only 20 min away by jet and a couple of hours away by AC-130 gunships and special forces, and the decision not to intervene had to be political.