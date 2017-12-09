that eventually led to Trump campaign officials being spied on, and he demanded that Attorney General Jeff Sessions either appoint a special counsel or step down.What is the evidence that Clinton colluded with Russians?"You gotta go back to the basics," Jordan explained on Fox News' Fox & Friends. "Remember we got [Robert] Mueller's special counsel team investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russians to influence the election.he said.Jordan continued. "We have learned in the last several weeks that theThe Clinton campaign paid Russians for this report for this dossier, and it's been reported that this dossier was all dressed up by the government taken to the FISA court and"So I think that's what happened,he added, "but [FBI Director] Christopher Wray can clear this all up, the FBI could clear this all up, the attorney general could clear this all up, [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein could clear this all up, if they just release the applications and prove I'm wrong.Jordan went on to say that Sessions doesn't appear to understand where his own recusal ends and begins, and the congressman challenged him to open a special counsel to investigate these claims against Clinton - or step down.Jordan reiterated the accusations against Clinton Thursday from Capitol Hill.he wrote."And it shouldn't happen in America," he concluded.