A study published in the British Medical Journal in 2008 investigated the association between use of typical and atypical antipsychotic drugs and incidence of stroke in patients with and without dementia. The authors found that, "All antipsychotics are associated with an increased risk of stroke, and the risk might be higher in patients receiving atypical antipsychotics than those receiving typical antipsychotics. People with dementia seem to be at a higher risk of an associated stroke than people without dementia and use of antipsychotics should, when possible, be avoided in these patients."

In 2015, the journal World Psychiatry published a study that evaluated adverse effects from the use of second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) in adults aged 18-65 years. The authors wrote, "This study documents, for the first time, a significantly increased risk for stroke and coronary artery disease in a non-elderly adult sample with SGA use. We also confirm a significant risk for adverse metabolic outcomes. These findings raise concerns about the longer-term safety of SGAs, given their widespread and chronic use." The researchers also found that in addition to the well-established risks of SGAs, "there was a significantly increased risk for myocardial infarction, stroke, angina, hypertensive heart disease, coronary artery disease, and transient ischemic attack [also called a mini-stroke]."

A study from 2013 published in Spain's Revista de Neurología found that patients treated with antipsychotic drugs had a greater prevalence of several cardiovascular risk factors (diabetes, obesity, etc.) and the presence of stroke was higher in those treated with antipsychotics.

The British Journal of Psychiatry published a study in 2007 that concluded that metabolic disease (a group of risk factors that increase ones risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke and more) and cardiovascular risk are more prevalent among people treated with antipsychotics.

40 international drug regulatory agency warnings on antipsychotics causing cardiovascular disorders.

With 1.6 percent of American adults taking antipsychotics according to a recent research letter published online by

JAMA Internal Medicine

, it is of concern that many of the drugs in this category can increase the risk of major cardiovascular events by nearly three times.