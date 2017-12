© North Sport Olympic Weightlifting / facebook

At the World Weightlifting Championships that ended in Anaheim, California, transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard won the silver medal among women in the heavyweight division."I can't control what they feel or believe and it's not my job to tell them what to believe or what to think," the athlete told the New Zealand Herald."I would ask people to keep an open mind and perhaps look to the fact that I didn't win as evidence that any advantage I may hold is not as great as they may think," she added.Hubbard became the first transgender to win an international weightlifting title for New Zealand