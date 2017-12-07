© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

NOAA compiles its data for the one year mark to show 2016 vs 2017 record heat in Africa, but there are no weather stations where they show record heat. Worst rot in potato crops in Northern Ireland resulting in abandoned fields. Dripping sunlight through the clouds with a dot matrix, seems to be related to UV changes in the Sun. And the Grand Solar Minimum is here to stay.