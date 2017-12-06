If she knows how to improve the economy, why didn't she do it over the past eight years?

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the Republican tax cuts to the working class "Armegeddon" on Monday. She said it's the "end of the world". The hyperbolic Democrat condemned the cost of cutting taxes on much of the middle class which the GOP believes will be offset by the increase in economic growth.This is the woman who approved of Barack Obama's ten trillion in debt - stimulus, welfare, Obamacare, and on and on.Her gears are slipping again. Some nuts are loose.American Mirror put together a humorous compilation of Nancy's brain freezes and facial spasms from her prior speech.