President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday gave a public speech for the first time in Washington, outlining how the Trump administration plans to deliver its "ultimate-deal" to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.Speaking at the Saban Forum,and claimed that both Palestinians and Israelis had learned to trust Donald Trump. "Both sides really trust the president, and that's very important," he said."A lot of countries in the Middle East want the same thing - economic progress, peace for their people. Many countries in the region see Israel as a much more likely ally than it was 20 years ago because of Iran, because of ISIS. A lot of people want to see it put together," Kushner said.they believe the Palestinian people need to have hope and opportunity, and this has been a big priority for the king and the crown prince - finding a solution to this problem," Kushner said,Likening the problem of Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory to resolving a "real-estate issue," Kushner said the Trump administration is committed to facilitating peace between the two sides.When praised for delaying the vote by the chairman of the forum, Haim Saban, Kushner thanked him but declined to speak further on the allegations, which were revealed by the website Buzzfeed.Commenting on how Trump plans to deliver the "ultimate deal" of solving the Israel-Palestine dispute, Kushner said: "Our goal is to go beyond signing a piece of paper into creating an environment that builds jobs and opportunities like never before."In November, Middle East Ey e revealed thatThe diplomat who spoke about the plan to MEE said that the status of Jerusalem and discussion of the rights of refugees would be sidelined for a later date.The senior White House adviser has also been tasked to lead a team a team of five people to help map out the plan to ensure its success.Kushner said that America had done a "really good job of beating" the Islamic State group and cited it as another regional issue that needed to be addressed, alongside the need to combat the "ideology of extremism in Islam".