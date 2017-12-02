Geraldo got blasted yesterday after he defended pervert Matt Lauer who was fired from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct. Bette Midler unleashed on Rivera on Thursday and said he still hasn't apologized to her for groping her.
Rivera has since apologized for defending Lauer.
Bette Midler blasted Geraldo Rivera by tweeting, "Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo"
Below is a clip from a 1991 interview Bette Midler did with Barbara Walters where she told Walters Geraldo groped her in the 70's.
Midler explains that she was manhandled by Geraldo and his producer:
"He and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me. Groped me. I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera! He was he was unseemly."
Rivera previously acknowledged the encounter with Midler. Deadline reported:
Rivera acknowledged the encounter back in 1991, when the seriousness (or lack thereof) given to the subject of sexual harassment can be glimpsed in the title of Rivera's memoir: Exposing Myself. In it, Rivera wrote about Midler, "We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts."Interesting timing as TGP's Cristina Laila just tweeted Wednesday night, "Geraldo defended Matt Lauer today. Who else thinks a tsunami of women are about to come forward and accuse him of sexual harassment?"