Police in Washington, DC have declared an all-clear, after investigating an unconfirmed report of an active shooter just two streets over from the White House. The area was declared safe.The incident was reported at 1400 block of I Street NW, in the McPherson Square area, shortly after 3 pm local time on Friday, according to the Metropolitan DC Police.A search of the building revealed no sign of the shooter or any victims, police said. Everyone in the area was instructed to "shelter in place" until the scene could be cleared.Reports were "unfounded" and the scene is safe, the police announced shortly before 4 PM.