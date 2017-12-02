The Polar Vortex is forecast to return, and the forecast is clear. Climate scientists will soon start blaming cold on heat.
Polar Vortex
© GrADS/COLA
10-Day Temperature Outlook for the Conterminous U.S.
Just like they do every time it gets cold.
Smithsonian Article
© Smithsonian
Why We Can Blame A Warm Arctic For This Winter’s Icy Chill | Science | Smithsonian

December 2, 2016
Bad Astronomy Article
© Bad Astronomy
House Science Committee tweets link to climate denial article at Breitbart
Forty years ago climate scientists weren't quite as stupid, and they blamed the Polar Vortex, climate change and all bad weather on global cooling - instead of global warming.

National Geographic Mag
© National Geographic
National Geographic : 1977 Dec
NYT Article
© New York Times
International Team of Specialists Finds No End in Sight to 30‐Year Cooling Trend in Northern Hemisphere – The New York Times
Time Magazine
© Time Magazine
TIME Magazine Archive Article — Another Ice Age? — Jun. 24, 1974
The Sedalia Democrat
© Newspapers.com
3 Mar 1975, Page 10 – The Sedalia Democrat at Newspapers.com
The great thing about ad hoc climate science, is that junk climate scientists can simply make up sciency sounding explanations for things they understand nothing about - and journalists will believe any idiocy which spews from their mouth.