© Khaled Abdullah / Reuters



Violence and pockets of fighting in Syria and Iraq, near-famine in Yemen, and Islamic extremists steadily gaining ground in Afghanistan will make humanitarian crises around the world much worse next year than they were in 2017, an NGO predicts.The 'Humanitarian Overview: An Analysis of Key Crises into 2018' by Geneva-based think tank ACAPS looks at major trends that will shape the face of the world next year."Across these countries, food security, displacement, health, and protection are expected to be the most pressing humanitarian needs in 2018," the researchers said. "Most humanitarian crises in this report are driven by conflict, with a spread in violence and shifts in tactics this year in several countries.Islamic extremism will also continue to cause violence and conflict in various hotspots across the globe, the study said. In Afghanistan, where there is no let-up in 16-year war against the Taliban, "the security situation is likely to continue to deteriorate in 2018 leading to greater health, food security, and protection needs."The Islamic group is gaining ground over rural areas, particularly in the north and south of the country, as well as in territories used for opium poppy cultivation, which rose by 67 percent compared to 2016, with the production of opium rising by 87 percent.Despite the defeat of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in its main redoubts in Iraq, the terrorist group is expected to continue fighting against the government, "shifting toward the use of non-traditional conflict strategies and improvised attacks."Next year is likely to be "decisive for the Syria conflict," as any real or perceived progress in establishing de-escalation zones would change perceptions of the conflict. "This would likely affect third country policies on refugees, and potentially prompt more spontaneous returns,"ACASP said.Despite all efforts, the cholera outbreak is likely to continue due to lack of infrastructure and health systems. "Continuation of the import blockade is likely to deteriorate the situation even further," it said, adding, "food insecurity is likely to get worse, and most conflict affected areas, particularly the south and west coast, are likely to fall into famine if food access does not improve."