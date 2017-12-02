Solar wind is calming and solar flaring remains low. The next coronal hole stream is not due until the weekend but a small, weak CME may impact earth today from the filament eruption center-disk 3 days ago. On top of this, the third plasma filament in less than tree weeks just ripped off the top side of the sun. What the heck is happening on our sun?It is becoming very clear that CME via, plasma filament destabilization may be one of our most pressing issues moving forward. Certainly, these filaments will add to the mix as we document the descent into this historic Earth changing time. Heads up.