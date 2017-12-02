© Smith, Bryan, Freelance NY Daily



A medical researcher was found dead Sunday afternoon in an eighth-floor bathroom of a Midtown hospital, police said.Police found Miguel Crespo, 40, unconscious on the floor at about 2:50 p.m. in Weill Cornell Medical Center at E. 68th St. and York Ave., authorities said., according to police sources.Crespo, who holds a doctoral degree, earned his bachelor's degree at Complutense University of Madrid, according to his hospital bio and his LinkedIn profile. He joined Weill Cornell Medical College in 2011, where"Weill Cornell Medicine is saddened by the death of our colleague Miguel Crespo, PhD. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," said Weill Cornell spokeswoman Sarah Smith.In addition to his work as a researcher, Crespo did photography and graphic design work."Throughout my life, I have relentlessly strived to capture the beauty in things I always felt the world has yet to discover: windows, shadows, reflections, the magic in the velvety light that projects on our eyes," he wrote on his photo design website. "I have always been mesmerized by the compassion, the emotion, and the meaning somebody's look can convey and inspire."Xoey Lee, 38, one of Crespo's neighbors at his Upper East Side apartment building, was shocked to learn about his death., but she only saw him in passing."He's always polite," Lee said. "He always says, 'Hi.'"