© Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters



The Western media can't admit they were wrong in their portrayal of the White Helmets, Guy Mettan, head of the Swiss Press Club, told RT, explaining why Reporters Without Borders demanded to cancel the club's press conference featuring critics of the controversial Syrian group.The Swiss Press Club head said that he replied to RSF, specifying that their demands were in violation of the country's principal law. "We're here in Switzerland, a country, which is democratic; which believes in the freedom of the press. It's written in our Constitution," he said, adding that in the letter he was "asking them (RSF) to respect the freedom of speech and the Swiss Constitution.""But I never was tempted to cancel [the press conference] because I never cancel any press conference, whatever the demands for doing it," the Swiss Press Club head said. The event, entitled, "They don't care about us: About White Helmets true agenda" was held in Geneva on Tuesday as scheduled and saw Independent journalist Vanessa Beeley, who has done extensive reporting from inside Syria, French journalist Richard Labeviere and Marcello Ferrada de Noli, chair of Swedish Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR), speaking on the topic.A documentary describing the White Helmets as heroes and saviors in Syria won an Oscar in February. But witnesses have accused the controversial group of links with terrorists, filming fake reports of their rescue work, engaging in looting and other criminal activities.The journalist stressed that over the years he invited to the Swiss Press Club "many people, criticizing Russia - for instance, [opposition figure and former chess champion] Garry Kasparov; Mrs Nemtsova [the wife of murdered opposition figure, Boris Nemtsov]. But I have also the right to accept people, who are supporting Russia. That's a goal of every press club and not politically correct association."