Judicial Watch has asked the court to increase the State Departments processing requirement of 500 pages of Clinton emails per month. It has also requested the court order the State Department to provide the number of records withheld in full and provide information on the withheld records.
The State Department acknowledged in their last status report to the court they have processed 32,000 of the 72,000 pages of records turned over by the FBI. Under the current pace of production, the Clinton emails and other records will not be completely released until at least 2020.
At the previous October 19, 2017 hearing, Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order in response to Judicial Watch's requests instructing the State Department to explain on November 30 "how its anticipated increase in resources will affect processing of records in this case..."
This lawsuit recently uncovered many new Clinton emails, including emails containing classified information.
The court hearing is scheduled for:
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017The lawsuit was originally filed in May 2015.
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Courtroom 19
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
333 Constitution Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001